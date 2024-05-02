Watch Now
Isolated t'storm this evening. Periods of rain tomorrow

Posted at 3:07 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 15:07:26-04

Headlines

  • PERIODS OF RAIN TOMORROW
  • MAINLY DRY WEEKEND
  • WARM PATTERN CONTINUES

Periods of rain with isolated thunderstorms tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected.

High temperatures retreat into the 70s with a northwest wind around 10 mph.

Above average temperatures and mainly dry conditions are forecast for the first weekend of May.

A daily chance of thunderstorms returns Monday and lasts through Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low: 64°
Tomorrow: Periods of rain. High: 75°
Saturday: 20% chance t'storms. High: 79°
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

