Isolated t'storm this evening. Periods of rain tomorrow

Headlines
- PERIODS OF RAIN TOMORROW
- MAINLY DRY WEEKEND
- WARM PATTERN CONTINUES
Periods of rain with isolated thunderstorms tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected.
High temperatures retreat into the 70s with a northwest wind around 10 mph.
Above average temperatures and mainly dry conditions are forecast for the first weekend of May.
A daily chance of thunderstorms returns Monday and lasts through Wednesday.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low: 64°
Tomorrow: Periods of rain. High: 75°
Saturday: 20% chance t'storms. High: 79°
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 74°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast