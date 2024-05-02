Isolated t'storm this evening. Periods of rain tomorrow

Headlines



PERIODS OF RAIN TOMORROW

MAINLY DRY WEEKEND

WARM PATTERN CONTINUES

Periods of rain with isolated thunderstorms tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected.

High temperatures retreat into the 70s with a northwest wind around 10 mph.

Above average temperatures and mainly dry conditions are forecast for the first weekend of May.

A daily chance of thunderstorms returns Monday and lasts through Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low: 64°

Tomorrow: Periods of rain. High: 75°

Saturday: 20% chance t'storms. High: 79°

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast