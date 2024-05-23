Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Isolated t'storms this evening mainly south

KG 1.png
wrtv
KG 1.png
Posted at 3:35 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 16:15:19-04

Headlines

  • T'STORMS LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON
  • DRY SATURDAY
  • SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL SUNDAY

Thunderstorm chances increase Friday late afternoon into Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has put most of Indiana in the Slight Risk category for severe storms. Damaging wind is the main threat.

KG 2.png

Thunderstorm chances increase quickly late afternoon into Friday evening.

KG 2.png

Saturday is lining up to be an enjoyable day. Humidity will fall during the afternoon.

Humidity and thunderstorm chances increase Sunday. There is potential for a couple of rounds of thunderstorms. The first may impact the morning hours with additional more isolated storms in the afternoon. This gets complicated because what happens (or doesn't) in the morning can alter timing and location of afternoon storms.

KG 3.png

Severe storms are in play for Sunday. Ingredients are there for thunderstorms, potentially supercell storms, to develop. Supercell storms are the most likely type of thunderstorm to produce all forms of severe weather.

KG 5.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated t'storms south. Low: 63°
Tomorrow: T'Storms late. High: 84°
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 82°
Sunday: Periods of t'storms. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KG 1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018