Isolated t'storms this evening mainly south

T'STORMS LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON

DRY SATURDAY

SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL SUNDAY

Thunderstorm chances increase Friday late afternoon into Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has put most of Indiana in the Slight Risk category for severe storms. Damaging wind is the main threat.

Thunderstorm chances increase quickly late afternoon into Friday evening.

Saturday is lining up to be an enjoyable day. Humidity will fall during the afternoon.

Humidity and thunderstorm chances increase Sunday. There is potential for a couple of rounds of thunderstorms. The first may impact the morning hours with additional more isolated storms in the afternoon. This gets complicated because what happens (or doesn't) in the morning can alter timing and location of afternoon storms.

Severe storms are in play for Sunday. Ingredients are there for thunderstorms, potentially supercell storms, to develop. Supercell storms are the most likely type of thunderstorm to produce all forms of severe weather.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated t'storms south. Low: 63°

Tomorrow: T'Storms late. High: 84°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 82°

Sunday: Periods of t'storms. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast