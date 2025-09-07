It's a cool start to the week, but summer warmth is on the way

Clear skies and a northerly wind direction set us up for another cool night. Temperatures fall into the lower 40s across much of Central Indiana tonight. Indy stays a little warmer with lows in the upper 40s, but still worthy of a jacket early Monday morning.

Monday is filled with sunshine once again, as high pressure stays in control of our weather. Afternoon temperatures increase just a bit with highs in the lower to middle 70s. That's still a little cool for early September.

wrtv

Our temperatures swing back to more summer-like levels as the week goes along. Afternoon highs return to the 80s Wednesday. We're likely to stay there for several days.

wrtv

One thing that doesn't change is our very dry stretch of weather. Right now, we'll put in our next slight chance of rain on Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 48°

Monday: Sunny. High: 74°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Near average. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast