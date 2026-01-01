January chill sticking around a while

There have been a few snow showers in far NE areas today, but it's mostly cloudy skies for most of us. We keep some of those clouds around tonight. Temperatures still drop quite a bit with lows ranging from the upper teens north to middle 20s south.
The end of the week brings some brighter conditions. Partly sunny skies still come with a chill in the air. Temperatures make their way into the lower 30s Friday afternoon. That's just a few degrees below average. A light NW wind won't add much chill to the air.
Our weather stays quiet with a focus on temperatures. We stay chilly through the weekend. Warmer temperatures return next week with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 20°
Friday: Partly sunny. High: 33°
Saturday: Decreasing clouds. High: 35°
Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 36°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast