January chill sticking around a while

There have been a few snow showers in far NE areas today, but it's mostly cloudy skies for most of us. We keep some of those clouds around tonight. Temperatures still drop quite a bit with lows ranging from the upper teens north to middle 20s south.

The end of the week brings some brighter conditions. Partly sunny skies still come with a chill in the air. Temperatures make their way into the lower 30s Friday afternoon. That's just a few degrees below average. A light NW wind won't add much chill to the air.

wrtv

Our weather stays quiet with a focus on temperatures. We stay chilly through the weekend. Warmer temperatures return next week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 20°

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 33°

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. High: 35°

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 36°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast