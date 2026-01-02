Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
January chill sticks around for the weekend

Warmer weather back next week
Friday Forecast
  • COLD WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND
  • GRADUALLY GETTING WARMER
  • A DRY WEEK AHEAD

We are looking at a warm-up, but it will take a few days to get going. That means temperatures will be fairly seasonable heading into the weekend with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens.

Saturday morning

We will get back to more sunshine by Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Weekend Forecast

40s and 50s are back next week! That will put us well above average for this time of year.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High: 33°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 22°
Tomorrow: Gradually clearing. High: 35°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

