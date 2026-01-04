January thaw is on as temperatures climb this week

You can ditch your winter coat for some lighter layers this week. A big temperatures shift means the next several days won't feel much like January.

There's still a chill in the air as we put a wrap on the weekend. With partly cloudy skies, temperatures fall into the upper 20s for overnight lows.

It's the first full week after the holidays, and the weather is making the adjustment a little easier. Quiet weather continues Monday with partly sunny skies. A south breeze sends temperatures back above average. Afternoon highs will range from the middle 40s north to lower 50s south.

wrtv

Much of the week brings a very early spring preview. Afternoon highs reach into the 50s with 60s not out of the question. We don't see a substantial drop in temperatures until the weekend.

wrtv

We're dry until Thursday. That's when a weather system brings the return of rain. The wet weather could be heavy at times and last into Friday. We could see one inch or more of rain to end the week.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 29°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 48°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 56°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 52°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast