Less humid weekend comes with lots of sunshine

Posted at 3:21 PM, Jul 05, 2024

A batch of rain makes a quick exit into Ohio by early this evening. Skies clear out making for a nice Friday evening as humidity begins to fall. Some patchy fog is possible overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

The weekend brings a more comfortable feel. That's thanks to humidity being a bit lower than in recent days. Mostly sunny skies still get afternoon highs into the lower and middle 80s.

We keep the sunshine coming Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances hold off until late Monday/Monday night.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Low: 63°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 82°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°
Monday: Partly sunny. T'storms possible late. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

