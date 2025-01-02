Light snow late tonight but significant accumulation possible Sunday

Headlines



LAST DAY ABOVE FREEZING FOR A WHILE

LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT/EARLY FRIDAY

HEAVY SNOW POTENTIAL ON SUNDAY

The daytime hours today will feature some sunshine and temperatures that will climb to near 40° for afternoon highs. This will be the last time we will be above freezing for at least a week. After 8pm look for a quick storm to bring light snow through the area.

Accumulation will be light with most of us seeing a coating to .5" but some areas to the north could see around 1" to a touch more. Not a major event but a few slick spots will be possible overnight and then for the Friday AM drive.

Tomorrow and Saturday will be quiet days with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 20s. Our attention then turns to a major storm to impact the area on Sunday into Monday.

The track will determine where the heaviest snow falls and also where mixing takes place in southern Indiana. I do think there will be a sharp drop in totals to the north but it will be all so there. The heaviest of the snow looks to be from Indy south to wherever that Mix/Snow line sets up. Anyway you look at it travel will be tough Sunday pm through Monday.

Snowfall total maps will likely get published tomorrow at some point. But in the heaviest snow band 6"+ will easily be possible. Looks like a enough to crack up the snowblower for many. Stay with WRTV for me updates.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Light snow late High: 36°

Overnight: Light snow early Low: 23°

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds High: 26°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 25°

Sunday: Snow develops. High: 25°

