Light snow mainly north of Indy this evening

A band of light snow is making its way across areas just north of Indy. Most spots should see accumulations around 1" or less, but there could be a few spots that see 1"-2" of snow. Some slick roads and limited visibility will be factors for the evening drive. Indy and points to the south could see flurries or a brief snow shower, but that's about it. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the teens.

It's another cold start Friday, but we do get a modest warming trend going by the afternoon. Highs reach the middle 30s. That's still a little below average. Quite a few clouds will come with breaks of sunshine.

Temperatures really warm-up this weekend. Highs return to the 50s by Sunday. With the warmth does come a chance for rain late Saturday into Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Light snow early for northern areas. Mostly cloudy. Low: 17°

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 35°

Saturday: Partly sunny. Rain late. High: 47°

Sunday: Scattered showers early. High: 53°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast