Light snow returns to Central Indiana

The next in a series of light snow events is lined up for us tonight into Monday morning. The snow will generally be light with most areas seeing between a coating to 1". That could still lead to some slick conditions going into the Monday morning drive.

Following morning snow showers, clouds stick around. We could still see a few flurries or isolated snow showers through the day. Temperatures are likely to be their warmest in more than a week. We'll enjoy highs right around 30°.

Another snow maker could have a little more potency to it Tuesday. There are still some questions in the exact track, but parts of Central Indiana could see another 1"-3" of snow.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Clouds increase. Light snow develops. Low: 12°. Rising overnight.

Monday: AM snow showers. Mostly cloudy. High: 30°

Tuesday: Light snow possible. High: 30°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 22°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast