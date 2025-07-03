Local fire district teams up with WRTV to update their severe weather safety trailer and program

MONROE COUNTY — The summer heat and humidity can help fuel chances for severe storms. Staying safe in those storms is just as important as keeping yourself protected from the heat. Recently, the WRTV Storm Team visited a local fire department in need of some help to update its severe weather safety program.

The Monroe Fire Protection District has a safety trailer they take to area schools and community events to teach kids about staying safe in a fire. The trailer also has some severe weather education features, such as simulated thunder and lightning, shaking blinds and a mock severe weather cut-in.

wrtv

WRTV worked with Leigh Dillard, an educator and volunteer with Monroe Fire, on some ideas to incorporate more severe weather safety features into their program.

From how to talk with kids about the difference between a watch and a warning to an interactive way to teach kids about the dangers of flood water, these tools will help the children learn life-saving information in a controlled environment.

The mock weather cut-in was also in need of some updating, so WRTV created a refreshed version that the department can play on the TV inside the trailer.

wrtv

Dillard says the department feels the trailer is an important and much-needed resource for the community.

“As we have seen the tornado go through here, there are so many families affected. There are kiddos and families with tons of questions about severe weather, and this is just a way to get it out there,” Dillard said.

WRTV is excited to work with the Monroe Fire Protection District in spreading the message about staying safe when severe weather strikes.

You can check out all the educational features the trailer has to offer at several upcoming community events, including:



July 10: Wonder Camp at the WonderLab Science Museum in Bloomington

September 12: Monroe County Fall Festival Children’s Day

September 26: Monroe Hospital Touch a Truck Event

The department is always looking for volunteers to help spread the word about fire and severe weather safety. If you would like to help the Monroe Fire Protection District, you can visit the website to learn more.