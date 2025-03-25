Lots of clouds with just a few showers today

Rain chances will be limited today. The best chance of seeing some scattered showers will be found across the SW half of Central Indiana. Any rainfall will be less than a tenth of an inch.

Skies stay mostly cloudy today. Northern areas may see a little bit of sunshine late in the day. Temperatures will be fairly uniform across the region with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

We're between weather systems Wednesday. That means a dry forecast. We start the day with a chill, but rebound into the middle 50s for afternoon highs.

More widespread rain develops Thursday. It also comes with the chance for a few storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the western half of Indiana in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for a few strong to severe storms. We could see yet another chance for severe weather over the upcoming weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. High: 53°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 33°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 55°

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Showers and storms develop. High: 61°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain. High: 76°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast