Marion County issues tips on how residents can stay safe during extreme heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- With record heat expected this week across central Indiana, the Marion County Health Department is urging residents to take precautionary measures to stay safe in the heat.

The National Weather Service says the heat index could reach 100 degrees on Monday, and highs are expected to increase throughout the week.

The Marion County Public Health Department says, "Anyone who must work or spend time outside is advised to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade."

Young children, older adults, people who are overweight and people with underlying health issues are at a higher risk for heat-related illness.

The health department wants residents to know the signs of heat exhaustion, and they've provided the following safety tips:



Choose loose fitting clothes



Stay in air-conditioned facilities as much as possible



Wear sunscreen (SPF15)



Limit outdoor activities



Pace Yourself and take small breathes



Drink plenty of Fluids and keep extra water on hand



Do not leave children or pets in cars - Cars become hot very quickly!



The department also says it is helpful to know the signs of heat exhaustion, such as a person losing consciousness, and to call 911 if necessary.

For more information, click here.