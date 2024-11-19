Mild and sunny this afternoon. Much colder with snow showers by Thursday

Headlines



MILD WITH SUNSHINE THIS AFTERNOON

WINTER-LIKE TEMPS BY THURSDAY

SOME MINOR SNOW ACCUMULATION THURSDAY AS WELL

After a dreary start to the day this afternoon will be very nice. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and temperatures that will again be well above normal. Look for highs to be in the mid to upper 60s. Enjoy because I don't see temperatures getting this warm again for a while.

Tomorrow is the transition day. Highs will be around 50° but it won't feel that warm when you factor in the wind that will kick in. There will also be a period of light rain again tomorrow morning so you might have to start off with the umbrella.

Thursday will be very cold. Highs only in the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s so find the heavier coat.

As for snow totals, there could be up to an inch or maybe a bit more north of Indy on grassy areas. Little to no accumulations is likely around the metro area but many people will see their first flakes of the season.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy afternoon. Mild High: 67°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Breezy Low: 42°

Tomorrow: Showers, windy and chilly temps High: 48°

Thursday: Snow showers. High: 36°

