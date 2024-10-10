Watch Now
Mild and sunny Thursday afternoon; warmer Friday

Headlines

  • MILD AND SUNNY THURSDAY
  • WARMER FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
  • MUCH COOLER EARLY NEXT WEEK

After a brisk start, it is a mild, sunny day Thursday. Highs climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. This is great weather for visiting a pumpkin patch or apple orchard.

Temperatures warm into the upper 70s both Friday and Saturday. Friday evening a few clouds may develop in the north, but we will stay dry to end the week.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday. An isolated shower is possible, especially in the north, on Saturday. A few isolated showers are also possible early Sunday. Widespread rain is not expected. Winds gust up to 25 miles per hour Sunday. This ushers in cooler air, which we will notice early next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 75°
Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 48°
Friday: Mostly sunny. More clouds north late. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

