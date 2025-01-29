Mild and sunny today before rain returns tomorrow

Headlines



SUNNY TODAY WITH ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS

RAIN RETURNS TOMORROW AFTERNOON

WE STAY ABOVE NORMAL THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Today will be a very nice day of weather for us at the end of January. The skies will be sunny, temperatures will be above normal and the wind will continue to subside as the day goes on. Look for highs in the mid to upper 40s today with some areas to the south close 50°.

Tomorrow will start dry and even with a bit of sunshine. However, look for clouds to move in pretty quickly and then rain will develop in the evening hours. Once the rain starts it is with us overnight and then through much of the day on Friday.

We could see .50"-1" of rain before the storms moves out. Flooding along rivers might become a concern as well as ice starts to melt. Ice jams could become an issue.

Highs will be briefly cooler behind the front on Saturday before we are back into the mid 50s on Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 47°

Overnight: Clouds increase. Low: 28°

Tomorrow: Dry start but afternoon rain develops. High: 50°

Friday: Rain. High: 54°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast