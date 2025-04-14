Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild Monday with an isolated storm chance

KM6.png
Posted
and last updated

We're opening the new work and school week with some spring warmth. Even with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures top out around 70° this afternoon. A passing cold front keeps us from getting even warmer. SW winds swing around to the NW this afternoon with gusts around 25 mph. There is the chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon. The most likely area to see wet weather is SE of Indy.

KM3.png

Temperatures turn briefly cooler Tuesday. Highs only reach the middle 50s. Clouds and NW wind gusts around 35 mph add to the cool feel.

KM4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. Spotty PM storm. High: 70°
Overnight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 44°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk