Mild Monday with an isolated storm chance

We're opening the new work and school week with some spring warmth. Even with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures top out around 70° this afternoon. A passing cold front keeps us from getting even warmer. SW winds swing around to the NW this afternoon with gusts around 25 mph. There is the chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon. The most likely area to see wet weather is SE of Indy.

Temperatures turn briefly cooler Tuesday. Highs only reach the middle 50s. Clouds and NW wind gusts around 35 mph add to the cool feel.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Spotty PM storm. High: 70°

Overnight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 44°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast