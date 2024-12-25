Watch Now
Mild pattern continues with more rain ahead

Headlines

MILD TEMPS CONTINUE
NUMEROUS RAIN CHANCES

Rain chances are low Thursday as temperatures climb above 50 degrees. The average high is 38 degrees.

KG 4.png

Rain chances increase Friday and continue through Saturday. Highs will come close to 60 degrees Saturday afternoon. Rain chances are lower Sunday.

KG 2.png

Rainfall totals around .50" will be common Friday through the weekend. Heaviest rain looks to stay southeast of Central Indiana.

KG 3.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Thursday: 20% chance showers. High: 52°
Friday: Showers likely. High:: 51°
Saturday: More showers. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KG 1.png

