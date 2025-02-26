Mild temperatures remain in place today but with rain chances

Headlines



FAIRLY BIG TEMPERATURES SPREAD TODAY

RAIN CHANCES RETURN TODAY AT TIMES

SLIGHTLY COOLER THE NEXT TWO DAYS

A warm front draped across the northern part of the state today will result in shower chances and also cause a large temperature spread from north to south. Along the front will be the best chance of showers and as a result highs only in the low 50s. To the south, highs will be in the mid 60s with drier conditions for much of the day.

wrtv

Eventually late this afternoon and this evening a cold front will come through with a quick line of showers for everyone. A rumble of thunder will be possible as well but no severe weather. Once the front is through rain chances will be done for the evening.

wrtv

Temperatures won't drop dramatically right behind the front. We'll still be in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

wrtv

However, over the weekend we will only be in the upper 30s to start the month of March. However, skies will be sunny.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Sct. showers. High: 60°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Spot pm showers. High: 53°

Friday: Sunny but windy. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast