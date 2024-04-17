Mild with just the chance of a quick isolated PM storm

Today's Weather



WARM AND WINDY TODAY

BRIEF ISOLATED T'STORM THIS AFTERNOON

COOLER WEEKEND AHEAD

A cold front will bring the chance of an isolated storm to the forecast this afternoon. The best chance of this storms will be north and east of Indy. If you did see one it would be brief and early in the afternoon. While brief, any storms could produce some hail and wind. As a result, partly of the area are under the slight risk of severe storms.

Once the front goes through it will just be windy with partly cloudy skies and highs today that will be above normal in the low to mid 70s.

Most of tomorrow will be dry again with temperatures in the 60s. A second and strong cold front will go through late in the day with another chance of storms. Storms will likely be a little more widespread tomorrow evening and following this cold front we will return to much cooler weather for the weekend. It will be below normal with highs near 60°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Spot afternoon storm. High: 74°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low:49°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Storms late. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast