Mild Tuesday with spotty showers later in the day and highs near 80

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Spotty rain chances over the next 24 to 48 hours with higher humidity and temperatures near 80. A quiet weather pattern takes shape for the end of the week and into the weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy conditions this morning, and those clouds begin to thicken up later this afternoon. High temperatures climb near 80 in Indianapolis. Rain chances increase from south to north through the afternoon and evening hours.

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Spotty showers will be possible in southern Indiana later this afternoon and move further northward during the evening. Humidity values stay on the lower side today with light winds out of the east.

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TONIGHT: Showers continue to lift northward. It becomes more humid overnight. Low temperatures will fall near 64.

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TOMORROW: Showers in a few spotty thunderstorms, could be possible on and off throughout the day on Wednesday.

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Look for more cloud cover throughout the day and humidity values do rise as well. It will feel slightly more uncomfortable during the afternoon with highs right around 80. Rain will likely be off to the east of us for the evening hours.

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7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: A quiet weather pattern takes shape for the end of the week. Look for sunny skies on Thursday with high temperatures into the lower 80s. Sunshine continues for Friday temperatures drop a little bit into the upper 70s.

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This weekend looks fantastic with lots of sunshine and dry conditions with high temperatures, climbing into the mid and upper 70s. Humidity values stay on the lower side and we end out the month of May on a dry note.

To begin the month of June, look for sunny skies on Monday still dry with high temperatures into the upper 70s.

