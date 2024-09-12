Watch Now
Moderate drought expands. Little relief expected.

The remnants of Francine continue to spread our direction. However, it's unlikely to have much of an impact on our weather. The clouds are already streaming overhead. Those will keep temperatures mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances hold off until Friday morning. Areas along and south of a Terre Haute to Seymour line stand the best chance of getting some much needed rainfall. However, rainfall amounts likely to stay under a half inch.

KM4.png

Friday stays dry for most of us. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures a little cooler. Look for highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity will be a touch higher with a SE breeze.

KM3.png

Dry and warmer weather returns for the weekend. In fact, it looks unlikely many of us will see any rainfall through much of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 64°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers south. High: 82°
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 86°
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 85°
Monday: Partly sunny. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

