Moderate drought returns to central Indiana

Following a five week absence, moderate drought has returned to the northern half of central Indiana. Much of the rest of the Hoosier State is covered by abnormally dry conditions. That's probably not much of a surprise. Many yards are once again turning brown and crunchy.

The first half of August brought some healthy rainfall to the area. Since then, Indy hasn't seen much rain. Actually the Circle City has only received about 6.5% of average rainfall for the period. Instead of nearly 4" of rain, which is normal from mid August to mid September, only about a quarter of an inch of rain has fallen.

We have a lot of catching up to do. Much of Indiana needs 3"-6" of rainfall to bust the drought conditions. Our chance of showers is slim. Over the next seven days, many of us are unlikely to see much in the way of wet weather. That means watering needs continue. Moderate drought conditions are likely to expand with next week's update.