More big temperature swings this week

Sunday has been the definition of a January day in Central Indiana. Gray, cold and breezy with a few snow showers. We'll gradually decrease clouds tonight. That makes for another cold one with lows in the middle 20s.

Our Monday brings clouds, but we're also expecting many hours of sunshine in the mix too. Winds turn more out of the west, which will allow us to warm temperatures back above average. Afternoon highs reach into the lower 40s.

wrtv

The "warm-up" doesn't last too long. A midweek system brings the chance for rain and snow showers followed by more typical January temperatures.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 25°

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 42°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. High: 50°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/snow showers. High: 42°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast