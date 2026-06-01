More clouds on Monday with an isolated sprinkle possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A cloudy start to the work week with an isolated sprinkle possible. Quiet weather pattern in place for the rest of the week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures

TODAY: Lots of clouds for the start of the day today. A cold front pushing southward may spark off an isolated shower or sprinkle. If we do see any rain, it will definitely be on the light side. We will see more dry time than rain for today. Lots of clouds in place with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the north east

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TONIGHT: Clouds decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 50s.

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TOMORROW: Look for mostly sunny skies for your Tuesday. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the north east maybe gusting around 20 mph. High temperatures will live to the middle 70s.

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7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: The dry stretch continues throughout the middle and end of the week. High pressure nearby will continue to bring sunshine across much of the state through the rest of the week. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Friday. Humidity values also begin to rise as well and it will start to feel a little bit more uncomfortable later in the week.

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Showers and even a few thunderstorms could be possible for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures into the lower 80s.

