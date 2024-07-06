More nice weather for your outdoor plans this weekend

Nice and comfortable weather continues for your Saturday evening plans. Clouds fade with sunset. That will provide us with mostly clear skies and lows in the lower and middle 60s.

It's a mostly sunny Sunday across central Indiana. If you have plans to head to the pool, be sure to apply the sunscreen. The UV index continues to run very high. Temperatures will be a bit warmer. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s.

wrtv

Temperatures climb even higher Monday. We're expecting highs around 90°. An isolated storm is possible during the afternoon with a little better rain chance arriving Monday night.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 65°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Monday: Partly sunny. PM T'storms possible. High: 90°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of t'storms. High: 83°

