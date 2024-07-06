Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More nice weather for your outdoor plans this weekend

KM3.png
wrtv
KM3.png
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jul 06, 2024

Nice and comfortable weather continues for your Saturday evening plans. Clouds fade with sunset. That will provide us with mostly clear skies and lows in the lower and middle 60s.

It's a mostly sunny Sunday across central Indiana. If you have plans to head to the pool, be sure to apply the sunscreen. The UV index continues to run very high. Temperatures will be a bit warmer. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s.

KM2.png

Temperatures climb even higher Monday. We're expecting highs around 90°. An isolated storm is possible during the afternoon with a little better rain chance arriving Monday night.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 65°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°
Monday: Partly sunny. PM T'storms possible. High: 90°
Tuesday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of t'storms. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018