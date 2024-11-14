More rain chances help ease the drought

So far, November has managed to do something the last three months have failed to do. That's bring above average rainfall. We still have a ways to go this month, but things are looking good. We've managed to get rainfall on six of 14 days, with an Indy rainfall total topping two and a half inches.

Recent rainfall has been a big help with maintaining and even easing drought conditions. Indy is now in "Abnormally Dry" conditions vs. the "Moderate Drought" of last week. Moderate to Severe Drought continues across much of the northern half of Indiana.

We would be in even better shape, except that we've dug quite a rainfall deficit since August. Between August 1st and Halloween, Indy received a little more than four inches of rain. That's more than five inches below average for that period.

We do have some additional rain chances coming our way next week. Overall, rainfall amounts look to be on the lighter side.

While the first half of the month has been quite active, things may turn calmer for the second half of the month. The extended outlook calls for near to slightly below average rainfall amounts. We need another .71" of rainfall by the end of the month to break even for November.