More storm systems expected to cross central Indiana this month

Love is in the air, and it's time to see what else could be in the air across central Indiana this month. February has started on a quiet weather note, but the temperatures are keeping us on our toes. Another shot of cold air rounds out the week, but it's followed by a weekend warm-up.

The February temperature outlook, from the Weather Prediction Center, suggests the warmer weather wins out this month. Overall, above average temperatures are expected across the entire state. Our average temperatures do start to climb this month. We go from an average high of 37° on the first to 45° by the end of the month.

Our active winter weather pattern is likely to continue through the shortest month of the year. The February outlook calls for above average precipitation. While we average about 6" of snow during the month, we're unlikely to see that much snow. With a trend toward warmer temperatures, much of the wet weather is likely to come in the form of rain.

On a bright note, we gain more than one hour of additional daylight through the month. The sunlight plays an important role for Punxsutawney Phil's annual prognostication Thursday. Last year, Phil saw his shadow for six more weeks of winter.