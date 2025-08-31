More sunshine and a little warmer for Labor Day

We're bringing the unofficial close to summer with some fantastic weather. That hasn't always been the case though. We've had some hot Labor Days, including 99° in 1954. We also had a washout in 2003 when 7.20" of rain fell on Labor Day.

The holiday is a dry one this year. Skies stay clear tonight with lows in the upper 40s north and lower to middle 50s elsewhere.

Labor Day could bring a few more high, thin clouds to SW areas. Despite that, we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies once again. The added bonus is our humidity remains very low. Temperatures top out in the lower 80s, which is pretty close to average as September begins.

Our next weather system continues to slow down a bit. It now looks like our best chance for rain comes Wednesday night into very early Thursday. Rainfall amounts generally look to be around a quarter of an inch. Cooler air will follow to end the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 54°

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. High: 81°

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 82°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Rain late. High: 81°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast