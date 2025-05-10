More sunshine and even warmer for Mother's Day

It's a terrific weekend of weather, which is working out well for lots of outdoor activities across Central Indiana. Our skies stay mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures won't be quite as cool as recent nights. Overnight lows level off around the 50° mark.

Mom will need the sunscreen and sunglasses for any plans outside Sunday. We may see a few more clouds, but overall skies stay mostly sunny. Our weekend warming trend continues with highs around 80°.

wrtv

A more active weather pattern returns to start the new week. We're not looking at widespread rainfall, but the chance for showers and storms will be with us through Wednesday. More clouds bring temperatures down a bit. However, highs in the mid to upper 70s are still above average.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 51°

Mother's Day: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High: 75°

Tuesday: 40% chance of t'storms. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast