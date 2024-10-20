Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More sunshine Monday to start the week

MT 1.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • COOL START MONDAY MORNING
  • ABOVE NORMAL HIGH TEMPERATURES CONTINUE
  • BREEZY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Expect more pleasant weather Sunday evening. Clear skies tonight allow temperatures to fall into the mid 40s by Monday morning to start the week. It is a mostly sunny day Monday with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s.

MT 1.png

High temperatures stay above normal in the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. There are a few more clouds both days, and it will be breezy.

MT 2.png

So far in October, the rain total for Indianapolis measures 0.07", which is a deficit of nearly two inches. Little or no rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as clouds move through the area. This system will usher in cooler temperatures starting Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 46°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 76°
Tuesday: AM sun, PM clouds. Breezy. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk