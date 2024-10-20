More sunshine Monday to start the week

Headlines



COOL START MONDAY MORNING

ABOVE NORMAL HIGH TEMPERATURES CONTINUE

BREEZY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Expect more pleasant weather Sunday evening. Clear skies tonight allow temperatures to fall into the mid 40s by Monday morning to start the week. It is a mostly sunny day Monday with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s.

High temperatures stay above normal in the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. There are a few more clouds both days, and it will be breezy.

So far in October, the rain total for Indianapolis measures 0.07", which is a deficit of nearly two inches. Little or no rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as clouds move through the area. This system will usher in cooler temperatures starting Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 46°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 76°

Tuesday: AM sun, PM clouds. Breezy. High: 75°

