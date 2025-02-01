More temperature swings coming our way

Clouds increase tonight. That keeps temperatures from getting as cold as last night. We'll have lows in the lower 30s.

A warm front cuts across Central Indiana Sunday. It may spark an isolated rain shower, but it's a mostly cloudy day for most of us. SW winds will gust between 20 and 30 mph. That breeze brings some warmer air with highs in the lower to middle 50s for most.

After a mild Monday, temperatures turn cooler Tuesday. Rain develops Wednesday. That system will bring highs into the 50s again late in the day. The system departs early Thursday, and temps will tumble again.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 53°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 58°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 41°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast