More weekend warmth, but big changes ahead

Your outdoor plans continue to be in great shape this weekend. Skies stay mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the 70s. Most areas cool into the 50s overnight. Indy stays just a little warmer with a low around 60°.

Sunday is another day filled with sunshine. Temperatures continue their run with more of an August feel. Afternoon highs make a quick jump into the middle 80s.

We're tracking a shift in our weather pattern for the week ahead. A cold front arrives with a chance of showers. Our best chance of some needed rainfall is Monday night into Tuesday. Behind the front, temperatures turn to more of a fall feel. Highs may not get out of the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

The chance for at least some rain is great news. Most of Central Indiana continues to deal with moderate to severe drought. Models are suggesting between a half inch to an inch of rainfall through Tuesday. It won't solve our drought problems, but it will help!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 60°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Monday: Partly sunny. Showers possible Monday night. High: 84°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast