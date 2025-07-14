Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Fog to Afternoon Sunshine

Scattered storms and showers expected this week
WRTV
Headlines

  • Morning Fog
  • Clearing Skies
  • Rain Chances This Week

We have a nice day in store after the morning fog clears. We will get back to sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday brings warmer weather. We have our sights set on 90° for many.

Tuesday

Rain chances are highs for Tuesday afternoon. Be sure to factor in rain chances into your afternoon plans. Here is an idea of what radar could look like for Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday

That will be the pattern for the week ahead. Each day will feature at least a chance for rain.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated Storm Chance High: 87°
Overnight: Clear Skies. Low: 70°
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

