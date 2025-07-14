Morning Fog to Afternoon Sunshine

Headlines



Morning Fog

Clearing Skies

Rain Chances This Week

We have a nice day in store after the morning fog clears. We will get back to sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday brings warmer weather. We have our sights set on 90° for many.

WRTV

Rain chances are highs for Tuesday afternoon. Be sure to factor in rain chances into your afternoon plans. Here is an idea of what radar could look like for Tuesday afternoon.

WRTV

That will be the pattern for the week ahead. Each day will feature at least a chance for rain.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated Storm Chance High: 87°

Overnight: Clear Skies. Low: 70°

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast