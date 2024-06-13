Mostly sunny and warm today as temperatures continue to climb

Headlines



CLOSE TO 90° TODAY WITH SUNSHINE

STORM CHANCES OVERNIGHT

HEAD REALLY SETS IN STARTING SUNDAY

Temperatures today will climb to near 90° this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The humidity will still be fairly low today so while warmer, it will still be fairly comfortable.

A cold front will come through overnight with a round of showers and storms. The storms should be weakening as the arrive but and isolated severe storms is possible in northwestern locations. Damaging wind would be the main threat. The timing works out well for us that most of the rain will be while most are sleeping.

Any lingering cloud cover tomorrow morning will move out quickly and the rest of tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. We stay in the 80s on Saturday but look the heat to surge on Sunday as we get into the mid 90's. We then stay in the 90s through much of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 68°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Friday: Decreasing clouds. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast