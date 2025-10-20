Much colder this week

Headlines



FEELING LIKE FALL

WINDS PICK UP

COLDER THIS WEEK

Temperatures are settling after some weather whiplash this weekend. We will hold in the mid 60s today under sunny skies. Winds are set to pick up again on Tuesday. Expect gusts in the range of 20-30 MPH.

There is a spotty rain chance to mention too. Another weak frontal system will have just enough moisture to shake out a stray shower into early Tuesday morning and again in the afternoon. Most stay dry.

It will get even colder this week. We will see overnight lows dip into the mid 30s by the end of the week!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 65°

Overnight: Spotty Shower. Low: 50°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 62°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast