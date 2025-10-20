Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Much colder this week

Breezy at times
Monday Forecast
  • FEELING LIKE FALL
  • WINDS PICK UP
  • COLDER THIS WEEK

Temperatures are settling after some weather whiplash this weekend. We will hold in the mid 60s today under sunny skies. Winds are set to pick up again on Tuesday. Expect gusts in the range of 20-30 MPH.

Tuesday wind forecast

There is a spotty rain chance to mention too. Another weak frontal system will have just enough moisture to shake out a stray shower into early Tuesday morning and again in the afternoon. Most stay dry.

Tuesday Spotty Rain

It will get even colder this week. We will see overnight lows dip into the mid 30s by the end of the week!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 65°
Overnight: Spotty Shower. Low: 50°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 62°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

