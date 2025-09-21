Much needed rain on the way. A few storms possible too.

We're continuing to make our transition from a hot and dry pattern to one that is cooler and much more active.

With the mostly cloudy skies already in place, we do have the chance for some areas of rain and a few storms. The best chance comes during the overnight period. Some areas of heavy rain are possible. A few of the stronger storms could have gusty winds. We do have a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for a few strong to severe storms. Temperatures stay mild overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

Have the umbrella ready to go Monday. Periods of rain and storms are possible throughout the day. Some heavier downpours are possible with a few wind gusts as well. Otherwise, skies stay mostly cloudy. High temperatures will depend on afternoon rain coverage. Right now, it looks like we'll hold those numbers in the lower to middle 70s.

We continue with our chances for rain through the end of the week. A widespread 1"-3" of rainfall is possible through Friday. It's some much needed rain with much of the state dealing with a moderate drought.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms possible. Low: 66°

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms. High: 75°

Tuesday: Scattered t'storms. High: 78°

Wednesday: Rain and storms. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast