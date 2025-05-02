Much of our Friday is dry. Periods of rain through the weekend.

We're ending the week with quite a few clouds, but many dry hours. Temperatures still make their way a little above average. We'll enjoy highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Most of us won't need the umbrella until late this afternoon into this evening. While showers will be light, they could slow the evening commute just a bit.

wrtv

Thousands of people will hit the streets of Indy Saturday morning for the Mini-Marathon. Models are split on rain chances. Areas of rain could lead to some soggy shoes. Some models are keeping more widespread rain off to the SE. We'll get new info through the day. Be sure to check back for updates!

wrtv

A weather system stalls across our area throughout the weekend. That keeps our temperatures cooler with periods of rain and a few rumbles of thunder.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. PM showers. High: 73°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 54°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain. High: 62°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 61°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast