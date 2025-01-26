Much warmer for the week ahead

January has been a very cold month. Between the 19th and 24th, our average temperature was just 11.5°. However, the final week of the month is looking much more comfortable.

Clouds gradually clear out overnight. That does bring us one more frigid night with lows in the mid to upper teens.

While temperatures start cold Monday, they will recover nicely. Lots of sunshine will combine with SW winds to get afternoon highs around the 40° mark. Gusts around 35 mph will make it feel a bit cooler than that though. Wind chills stay in the teens and 20s for much of the day.

wrtv

More widespread 40s are expected by Tuesday afternoon. We'll keep highs in the 40s for the rest of the week, and right into next weekend. With the relatively warmer temperatures, our next weather system brings a chance for rain rather than snow. Timing of the system has sped up a bit with rain arriving Friday. We could still have some showers around to start next weekend.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 17°

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 39°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 42°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 44°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast