National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes touched down Monday in Hancock County.

The first tornado, according to the NWS, touched down three miles south/southeast of McCordsville and damaged the roof of a warehouse, a functioning historic barn and a farm outbuilding.

Broken windows, downed trees and missing shingles are just a small part of the damage along 600 N in McCordsville.

Shea Goodpaster The foundation shifted on a barn built in 1903 was damaged in McCordsville during Monday's severe weather.

The future of the barn is unknown at this time.

“I've got to get some engineers out here to see what they can do. The foundation has rattled out, so it doesn't look good there,” Gary Kingen said.

The iconic red barn that took the brunt of the damage stood tall in Hancock County. It's a historic piece of the Kingen family name.

“When my great grandpa came in 1903, the barn was brand new. I was born and raised here,” Kingen said.

The second touched down approximately two miles east/southeast of Ingalls. That tornado traveled .3 miles and damaged a barn and 2x4 beams. Several trees also sustained damage.

Both had winds of around 100 miles per hour.

