Near record high tomorrow. Rain Friday

NEAR RECORD TEMPS TOMORROW

RAIN/T'STORMS FRIDAY

LOW WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

All eyes on the thermometer tomorrow. Near record temperatures are forecast. The record high temperature for Indianapolis is 87 degrees. That record was set in 1959. Rain chances are low. There's a 20% chance for a thunderstorm.

Periods of rain and some thunderstorms arrive Friday. Temperatures retreat into the 70s.

Rain chances are low for the first weekend of May. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s at the start of the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. Saturday rain chances increase a bit after 2 pm or so, but only to 30 percent.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 60°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 85°

Friday: Periods of rain/t'storms. High: 75°

Saturday: 30% ch. t'storms. High: 78°

Sunday: 20% ch. t'storms. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast