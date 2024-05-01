Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Near record high tomorrow. Rain Friday

KG 5.png
wrtv
KG 5.png
Posted at 3:08 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 15:08:41-04

Headlines

  • NEAR RECORD TEMPS TOMORROW
  • RAIN/T'STORMS FRIDAY
  • LOW WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

All eyes on the thermometer tomorrow. Near record temperatures are forecast. The record high temperature for Indianapolis is 87 degrees. That record was set in 1959. Rain chances are low. There's a 20% chance for a thunderstorm.

KG 2.png

Periods of rain and some thunderstorms arrive Friday. Temperatures retreat into the 70s.

KG 4.png

Rain chances are low for the first weekend of May. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s at the start of the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. Saturday rain chances increase a bit after 2 pm or so, but only to 30 percent.

KG 3.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 60°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 85°
Friday: Periods of rain/t'storms. High: 75°
Saturday: 30% ch. t'storms. High: 78°
Sunday: 20% ch. t'storms. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KG 1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018