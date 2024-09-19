Near record temperatures today with mostly sunny skies

Headlines



NEAR RECORD HIGHS TEMPS

RAIN CHANCES RETURN LATE SUNDAY

MAINLY DRY WEEKEND AHEAD

Hi temperatures will be near 90° today in all locations with mostly sunny skies. Humidity is up a touch today as well but overall still very comfortable.

Friday and Saturday will again be near 90° with mostly sunny skies.

It remains warm and very dry across the area. The next chance of rain won't arrive in the forecast till late in the day Sunday. Even then, it doesn't look like a whole lot.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 89°

Overnight: Mainly clear Low: 64°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Saturday: Mostly sunny & warm. High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast