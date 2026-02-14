Needed rainfall coming to parts of Central Indiana

The first half of February has been very dry. While weekend rain chances may not be ideal, we sure could use the rain. Wet weather overspreads the area through the evening. There will be a sharp cut-off on the northern edge. This means very little rain is expected in areas like Lafayette and Muncie. Temperatures stay well above freezing, so there's no worry of any wintry precipitation.

wrtv

Steady rain lasts through the night, before making an exit to the east Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts near and south of I-70 will range between a half and one inch.

wrtv

Our weather improves through the day Sunday. Clouds give way to some sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures continue to run on the mild side. We'll enjoy afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain. Low: 40°

Sunday: AM showers. Decreasing clouds. High: 54°

Monday: AM fog. Partly sunny. High: 57°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 60°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast