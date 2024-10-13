New week likely to bring coolest temperatures in nearly six months

Get the fall layers ready! This week brings our coolest temperatures since late April.

The NW wind stays breezy through tonight. That flow continues to usher in cooler air. Overnight lows settle into the lower and middle 40s.

Quite a few clouds are expected Monday. Northern areas could even see an isolated shower. Our NW breeze stays persistent with gusts between 20 and 25 mph. That keeps highs in the upper 50s. A big change from recent days.

Cool afternoons lead to some chilly nights. Areas of frost are possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings. That's when low temperatures are expected to dip into the lower and middle 30s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 46°

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. High: 59°

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds. High: 55°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

