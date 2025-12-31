New Year's Eve light snow chances

Headlines



NEW YEAR'S EVE LIGHT SNOW

COLD START TO THE YEAR

WARMER WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Happy New Year's Eve! We will sneak in one more snow chance before the year ends. Snow fills in this evening, but only for some. The best chance for any light accumulation will be northeast of the Indy metro.

WRTV

Most end up under half of an inch by early Thursday morning. Some could get close to the 1" mark, but that will be mostly north.

WRTV

We are looking a bit warmer next week with highs in the 40s by Monday and Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with light evening snow. High: 33°

Overnight: Light snow. Low: 19°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 28°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast