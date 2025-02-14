Next weather system arrives Friday night

Headlines



DRY DURING THE DAY FRIDAY

SNOW CHANCES FRIDAY NIGHT

RAIN LIKELY SATURDAY

It should remain dry during Valentine's Day Friday. Clouds return in the afternoon ahead of our next system. There could be a few snow showers Friday late in the evening and overnight. Temperatures stay in the 30s in the second half of the day.

Precipitation continues Saturday morning. Snow or a little bit of freezing rain is possible for portions of north central Indiana, while rain is more likely to the south. Heavy rain is possible at times. Rain lulls midday with temperatures warming into the low 40s. Rain starts again Saturday evening.

Temperatures will tumble Sunday, meaning precipitation will change back to snow showers to end the weekend. Temperatures continue to fall into early next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Increasing cloud cover. PM snow chance. High: 35°

Overnight: Mixed precipitation. Low: 31°

Saturday: AM rain. Dry midday. PM rain. High: 42°

Sunday: Snow showers. Breezy. High: 29°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast