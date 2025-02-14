Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Next weather system arrives Friday night

MT 4.png
WRTV
MT 4.png
Posted

Headlines

  • DRY DURING THE DAY FRIDAY
  • SNOW CHANCES FRIDAY NIGHT
  • RAIN LIKELY SATURDAY

It should remain dry during Valentine's Day Friday. Clouds return in the afternoon ahead of our next system. There could be a few snow showers Friday late in the evening and overnight. Temperatures stay in the 30s in the second half of the day.

MT 1.png

Precipitation continues Saturday morning. Snow or a little bit of freezing rain is possible for portions of north central Indiana, while rain is more likely to the south. Heavy rain is possible at times. Rain lulls midday with temperatures warming into the low 40s. Rain starts again Saturday evening.

MT 2.png

Temperatures will tumble Sunday, meaning precipitation will change back to snow showers to end the weekend. Temperatures continue to fall into early next week.

MT 3.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Increasing cloud cover. PM snow chance. High: 35°
Overnight: Mixed precipitation. Low: 31°
Saturday: AM rain. Dry midday. PM rain. High: 42°
Sunday: Snow showers. Breezy. High: 29°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk