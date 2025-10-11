Nice fall evening for your Saturday plans

Clear skies mean temperatures cool quickly with sunset this evening. Without any clouds, we will be a little cooler tonight too. Lows in the lower to middle 40s mean we won't have to worry about any frost.

We're back to full sunshine Sunday! If you're tailgating ahead of the Colts game, you may still want to have the sweatshirt or light jacket. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s at 11AM. It's another mild afternoon with highs reaching into the lower 70s.

wrtv

The week ahead stays on the warmer side. Afternoon highs are expected to reach 70° or warmer through the entire week. We're also dry. Our next, very slight, chance of rain comes next weekend.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 47°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 73°

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. High: 76°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast