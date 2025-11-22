Nice November weekend continues

It sure was nice to see the sunshine return today. We get to enjoy even more of it tomorrow!

Quiet and cool weather continues for your Saturday evening plans. Mostly clear skies overnight allow temperatures to drop into the middle and upper 50s.

If you have some Sunday plans, the weather won't slow you down. Our day is filled with sunshine. Temperatures continue their climb with afternoon highs in the middle 50s. That's pretty good, considering our average high is in the upper 40s.

wrtv

Clouds return Monday, but rain holds off until Monday night. Temperatures stay warm enough that this is all a rain event for us. Showers should end Tuesday morning.

wrtv

Dry, breezy and chilly weather take the holiday weather headlines. Highs in the middle 40s Wednesday fall into the upper 30s for Thanksgiving.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 38°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 56°

Monday: Clouds return. Rain late. High: 55°

Tuesday: Morning showers. High: 60°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast