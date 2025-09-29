No rain in sight as it continues to feel like summer

For those who love summer weather, you're getting some bonus time stretching into early fall. We continue to pair comfortable nights with some very warm afternoons.

Skies stay clear this evening into tonight. This allows most of us to cool back into the 50s overnight. Indy stays a bit warmer with a low of 60°.

Lots of sunshine with just a few clouds in our Tuesday forecast. We will notice just a couple of weather changes. First, humidity drops even more through the day. That said, it's not terribly high to begin with. The other difference will be just slightly cooler temperatures. Highs still make their way into the middle 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Our very warm and dry stretch of weather continues into October. The new month arrives Wednesday, and we'll continue to see high temperatures running 10-15° above average. Rain chances remain too low to mention through at least the next seven days.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 60°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 82°

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 81°

