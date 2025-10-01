No sign of fall weather

Headlines



SUNNY AND WARM TODAY

COOLER NIGHTS

MID MONTH WARM UP

We are starting off October on a warm note. Temperatures get back into the mid 80s which will be 10 to 15° above average.

Overnight lows will still run a touch cooler. Most of us will start off in the 50s and even upper 40s.

This warmer air will likely stick with us through the middle of the month. We see our average high drop into the low 70s and even the 60s by October 15th, but the forecast is still looking warm over the next two weeks.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 84°

Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 56°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 83°

